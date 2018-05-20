Sandra Bullock Urged Ellen DeGeneres to Treat Herself to a Facial…a different kind of facial

Sandra revealed secrets to Ellen DeGeneres that maybe should’ve stayed a secret. During Ellen’s game “Burning Questions” Ellen asks Bullock to reveal something that she likes that nobody else does, Bullock was very quick to say “penis facials”. Yup, didn’t know that was a thing but Ellen explained that it’s a facial that uses a serum made from the foreskin of Korean babies.

During the game, Bullock also revealed that her best kiss and first celebrity crush was with Keanu Reeves. She also said the weirdest thing she’s done for money was to dance as an opening act for a drag queen show.

What is something you like that nobody else does?