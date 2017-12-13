‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’…Carpool Karaoke Style By Beth | Dec 13, 2017 @ 7:00 PM The final Carpool Karaoke of 2017 is an awesome mashup of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” with Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson! Carpool KaraokeSanta Claus Is Coming To Town Related Content Tonight’s Carpool Karaoke is sure to be AWES... Fifth Harmony surprises Sam Smith during ‘Ca... Kelly Clarkson Carpool Karaoke