Santa Fe High School Gunman Identified; Used Father’s Guns During Shooting

Authorities in Texas have released the identity of the gunman who opened fire at Santa Fe High school in Texas earlier this morning.

According to a report from AP, the suspect identified as the gunman is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis. Authorities also have another suspect in custody for questioning although, their name has not been released.

Pagourtzis reportedly opened fire inside of an art class as Sante Fe high school around 8:00 a.m killing at least 10 people and injuring at least 10 more. Several others were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

A school resource officer and a responding officer were shot and injured by the gunman, however, the majority of the victims were said to be students.

One of the students who was present at the time of the shooting told reporters that she did not get a good look at the shooter because she was running away but that students were able to escape the classroom through a back door. This report has not been confirmed by authorities.

Authorities are now saying that Pagourtizis who is a student at the school, used his father’s shotgun and his .38 revolver during the shooting. Dimitrios was also said to have placed several explosive devices in and around the school’s campus including a motive cocktail.

Dimitrios is now being held behind bars for capital murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

