Sarah Sanders under scrutiny for tweets

In an age where you must tweet about everything, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being told she is doing that wrong as well.

After tweeting out that she had been kicked out of a Virginia restaurant, former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics said that her tweet violated federal ethics law.

Walter Shaub said the tweet violated of the law because Sanders used her government account to address the restaurant issue instead of her personal account.

This was his tweet:

Sarah, I know you don’t care even a tiny little bit about the ethics rules, but using your official account for this is a clear violation of 5 CFR 2635.702(a). It’s the same as if an ATF agent pulled out his badge when a restaurant tried to throw him/her out. https://t.co/Fj6OfBAdew — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 23, 2018

Sanders used her official govt account to condemn a private business for personal reasons. Seeks to coerce business by using her office to get public to pressure it. Violates endorsements ban too, which has an obvious corollary for discouraging patronage. Misuse reg covers both. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 23, 2018

The tweet explaining the issue about being kicked out from the Red Hen restaurant was from her official Press Secretary account which Shaub added “to condemn a private business for personal reasons.”

Shaub wasn’t the only former White House member to acknowledge the violation, Ian Bassin former White House lawyer had much to say as well.

When I was a WH lawyer we trained all staff they couldn’t use their WH titles or resources (like Twitter acct) for personal uses like making restaurant reservations or promoting businesses. So yes, this tweet violates federal ethics rules. I’m sure Don McGahn will remind her. https://t.co/2t2JCVb5B7 — Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) June 24, 2018

Stephanie Wilkinson, owner of Ren Hen, said she personally ask Sanders to leave the restaurant to avoid any confrontations. Wilkinson did say Sanders was reasonable about being asked to leave and didn’t make a scene.

Red Hen’s Facebook reviews have sky rocketed with reviews in favor for the restaurant and opposing their decision.

