Sarah Sanders under scrutiny for tweets
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 24, 2018 @ 5:03 PM

In an age where you must tweet about everything, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being told she is doing that wrong as well.

After tweeting out that she had been kicked out of a Virginia restaurant, former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics said that her tweet violated federal ethics law.
Walter Shaub said the tweet violated of the law because Sanders used her government account to address the restaurant issue instead of her personal account.

This was his tweet:

The tweet explaining the issue about being kicked out from the Red Hen restaurant was from her official Press Secretary account which Shaub added “to condemn a private business for personal reasons.”

Shaub wasn’t the only former White House member to acknowledge the violation, Ian Bassin former White House lawyer had much to say as well.

 

Stephanie Wilkinson, owner of Ren Hen, said she personally ask Sanders to leave the restaurant to avoid any confrontations. Wilkinson did say Sanders was reasonable about being asked to leave and didn’t make a scene.
Red Hen’s Facebook reviews have sky rocketed with reviews in favor for the restaurant and opposing their decision.

