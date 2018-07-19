Sarasota Man Dies After Eating Bad Oyster

A 71-year-old Sarasota man died after eating a bad oyster earlier this month.

According to the Florida Department of Health Sarasota County, Steve Huard, the man contracted Vibrio vulnificus from eating the raw oyster and died on July 10.

Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacteria in warm, salty or brackish water so it is present year-round in Florida.

The health department says infections are rare, but exposures are more common from May to October when the water is warmer.

So far this year, there have been three deaths and 16 cases of Vibrio vulnificus reported in Florida.

Vibrio vulnificus is not the same thing as flesh-eating bacteria, despite some media reports.

Health officials do say that the 71-year-old victim also had other medical problems that contributed to his death.

The restaurant that served the shellfish is under investigation to determine where the batch of oysters came from so the sale of that specific lot can be stopped.

The health department says at this point they cannot disclose the location or name of the restaurant where the offending oysters were served.

