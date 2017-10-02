‘Saturday Night Live’ season opener takes on Trump, Puerto Rico

“Saturday Night Live” didn’t waste any time going after President Donald Trump and the comments he made on Saturday regarding hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The 43rd season premiere of the NBC sketch series opened with Alec Baldwin’s Trump speaking on the phone with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who was played by Melissa Villaseñor. “I know things are, as the locals say, Despacito,” Baldwin’s Trump said over the phone. “FEMA takes a few days unless you join FEMA Prime.” The fake Trump then reminded Villaseñor’s Cruz that Puerto Rico is “an island in the water. The ocean water. Big ocean. With fishies and bubbles and turtles that bite.” “Sir, we just need help, please,” Cruz said before Trump hung up on her.

“Wow, that woman was so nasty,” Trump said to Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Sanders, who Trump congratulated on outlasting “Sean Spicer, Scaramucci, Bannon, Priebus, Gorka, Flynn, Yates, and Tom Price.” Did you watch?

