Saturday Night Live Sets Amy Schumer, Tina Fey As Hosts for Final Episodes of Season 43

Tina Fey and Amy Schumer are set to host the final season 43 episodes of Saturday Night Live. Also bringing the season to a close will be Donald Glover (Atlanta) on May 5th.

Fey, who spent six years as an SNL cast member and three years as a writer, lives in New York so the actress often stops by the SNL studios to make guest appearances. Fey has hosted SNL six times and will be joined by musical guest Nicki Minaj on May 19th.

Amy Schumer will make her second appearance as SNL host on May 12th with musical guest, Kacey Musgraves.

What is your favorite Tina Fey SNL character?