‘Saved By The Bell’ Pop-Up restaurant is happening

An exact replica of the diner from Saved By The Bell will be opening in Los Angeles.

Saved By The Max will serve Bayside Burgers starting in May. It’s expected to be so popular, you have to buy tickets.

The pop-up restaurant had a successful run in Chicago for a year before closing up last May.

A press release says The Max will have “the finest in chef-driven diner fare.”

Would eating at The Max make your childhood dreams come true? Would you take a trip to dine there or do you just keep your fingers crossed that it comes to South Florida?