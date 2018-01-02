Say it isn’t so!!!!

Chocolate Could Be Extinct in 40 Years, Says Study

Chocolate lovers don’t be alarmed, but chocolate may go extinct as early as 2050 because of warm temperatures and more arid conditions.

University of California scientists and the Mars company are coming together to come up with ways to save crops before it becomes too late. They believe that the answer may be using gene editing technology to save crops in the changing weather conditions.

Over half of the world’s chocolate now comes from two countries in West Africa and those areas won’t be suitable for chocolate growing by 2050, according to a study.

Chocolate maker Mars is so concerned about the situation that they have already pledged $1 billion to reduce the carbon footprint of it’s business in the region by 2050. Do you really think chocolate will be gone by 2050?