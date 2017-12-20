School Building Gets Renamed After Billy Joel’s Mom

Billy Joel’s mother received quite an honor yesterday as a school building at the Long Island School for the Arts was named after his mother. The building is to be called the Rosalind Joel Center Conservatory for Music and Theatre.

Joel, a Long Island native, pledged 1.5 million dollars last year to help save the school from being closed because of dwindling enrollment and falling tuition revenue. Joel also held a master class for students and gave a 20 thousand dollar scholarship to a recent graduate.

Joel watched the kids perform at the small ceremony for the building renaming and the kids were so pleased he was there. “it means so much to me.” said one fifteen year old student.

When Joel spoke at the ceremony he said his mother, “would’ve gotten a kick out of this.”