School Bus crashes in NJ – 2 dead, 43 injured

A school bus carrying fifth graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck in New Jersey on Thursday morning, around 10:30 a.m.

Two people are dead and 43 injured as a result of the accident.

The identities of the two fatalities have not been released, but New Jersey officials confirmed in a press conference Thursday that a teacher and student were killed.

Family members and New Jersey officials also confirmed that the bus was carrying students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus and was heading to Waterloo Village as part of a field trip for the fifth graders.

Many remain hospitalized, and one is said to be in critical condition.

Following the crash, two other buses not involved returned children to the school where they were dismissed.

The accident is still under investigation according to New Jersey officials.

More details about the crash are expected to be released tomorrow, according to officials.

