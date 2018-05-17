A school bus carrying fifth graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck in New Jersey on Thursday morning, around 10:30 a.m.

Two people are reportedly dead and 45 injured as a result of the accident.

The identities of the two fatalities have not been released at this time, but authorities say one was a child and the other an adult, according to reports.

Family members confirmed the bus was carrying students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus and was heading to Waterloo Village as part of a field trip for the fifth graders, reports say.

Many remain hospitalized, and one is said to be in critical condition.

Following the crash, two other buses not involved returned children to the school where they were dismissed.

Click here for live updates.

The post School Bus crashes in NJ – 2 dead 45 injured, according to reports appeared first on 850 WFTL.