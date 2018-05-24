Thursday, the Morris County prosecutor’s office announced a school bus driver was charged following a crash in northern New Jersey last week that left two people dead.

Hudy Muldrow, 77, faces two counts of reckless vehicular homicide/death by auto, the prosecution said in a news release.

The school bus collided with a dump truck May 17 when heading to a pre-planned field trip.

In the news release, the prosecution claims Muldrow recklessly operated the bus “thereby causing the deaths.”

Muldrow who reportedly had 16 traffic violations and had his license suspended 14 times was driving 38 fifth-graders and seven adults from East Brook Middle School when the accident occurred.

A teacher and a student were killed, and many were injured.

The investigation is still ongoing as Muldrow is expected to appear in court May 25.

Related content:

The post School bus driver charged in fatal crash that killed 2 and injured 43 appeared first on 850 WFTL.