School Immunizations Made Easy in Palm Beach County

Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is consolidating its back to school immunization clinics and outreaches to help those needing school shots before school starts this year.

Students need to get their shots between July 30 to Aug.17.

The three locations will be West Palm Beach Health Center, 1150 45th Street, Lantana Health Center, 1250 Southwinds Drive and C.L. Brumback Health Center 38754 SR 80, Belle Glade.

New students to the Palm Beach County School System are required to have a completed DH 680 form as proof their immunizations are up to date.

For immunization information or immunization van locations call (561) 840-4568

