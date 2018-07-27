School Inspector: PBC Asst. Principal Changed Students’ Grades Hundreds of Times

A Palm Beach County assistant principal is under fire after an investigation found he “changed students’ grades hundreds of times.”

Some grades were reportedly changed with justification and none of the grades changed was a final grade.

According to WPTV-TV in West Palm Beach is citing a school district inspector’s report that alleges that Dr. Randy Burden changed the grades of students assigned to the Edgenuity class at Seminole Ridge High School more than 250 times.

Less than a dozen of the changes had a “justification” attached to them.

Investigators say the changes were to grades for assignments, not final grades, which violates the district’s code of ethics.

Burden has not commented on the report.

The school district has not said whether Burden has been disciplined for the changes.

