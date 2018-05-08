Science Proved It! Dancing Queen Is One Of The Most Uplifting Songs Of All Time!

So take a listen and get happy! Maybe set it as the alarm on your phone in the morning? (I right now have Adelweiss….yes from The Sound Of Music Soundtrack).

A neurologist conducted a study to create a list of the most UPLIFTING songs, and the Top Three are: “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “Dancing Queen” by ABBA, and “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys.

If I could add a song to the list it would be “Ray Of Light” by Madonna!

All right, here are the ’10 Most Uplifting Songs,’ according to science:

1. “Don’t Stop Me Now“, Queen, 1978

2. “Dancing Queen“, ABBA, 1976

3. “Good Vibrations“, The Beach Boys, 1966

4. “Uptown Girl“, Billy Joel, 1983

5. “Eye of the Tiger“, Survivor, 1982

6. “I’m a Believer“, The Monkees, 1966

7. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun“, Cyndi Lauper, 1983

8. “Living on a Prayer“, Bon Jovi, 1986

9. “I Will Survive“, Gloria Gaynor, 1978

10. “Walking on Sunshine“, Katrina & the Waves, 1985