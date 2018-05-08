Science Proved It! Dancing Queen Is One Of The Most Uplifting Songs Of All Time!
By Tracy St. George
|
May 8, 2018 @ 12:18 PM

So take a listen and get happy!  Maybe set it as the alarm on your phone in the morning?  (I right now have Adelweiss….yes from The Sound Of Music Soundtrack).

A neurologist conducted a study to create a list of the most UPLIFTING songs, and the Top Three are:  “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen“Dancing Queen” by ABBA, and “Good Vibrations” by  The Beach Boys.

If I could add a song to the list it would be “Ray Of Light” by Madonna! 

All right, here are the ’10 Most Uplifting Songs,’ according to science:

1.  Don’t Stop Me NowQueen, 1978

2.  Dancing QueenABBA, 1976

3.  Good VibrationsThe Beach Boys, 1966

4.  Uptown GirlBilly Joel, 1983

5.  Eye of the TigerSurvivor, 1982

6.  I’m a BelieverThe Monkees, 1966

7.  Girls Just Wanna Have FunCyndi Lauper, 1983

8.  Living on a PrayerBon Jovi, 1986

9.  I Will SurviveGloria Gaynor, 1978

10.  Walking on SunshineKatrina & the Waves, 1985

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Would You Put Any Of The Met Gala Fashions In Your Closet? Phil Collins, Not Dead Yet LIVE Is This The MOST Uplifting Song? We Have Phil Collins Tickets! Tales from the Darkside (1990) Happy 20th Birthday iMac!
Comments