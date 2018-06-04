Science Says Teaching Kids To Cuss Is A Good Thing

Usually, when a kid is caught cussing face the wrath of having their mouth “washed out with soap,” but according to researcher and author Dr. Emma Byrne, swearing can be good for your kids.

Dr. Byrne, an expert in artificial intelligence said that letting an occasional bad word fly can help kids understand honest, robust vocabulary and also help them handle anger.

Dr. Byrne also adds that swearing lowers anxiety, physical pain and helps trauma victims when it comes to recovering painful memories. “Learning how to use swearing effectively, with the support of empathetic adults, is far better than trying to ban children from using such language,” Byrne said.

Do you agree with Dr. Byrne’s theory?