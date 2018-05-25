A science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School is being called a hero after he reportedly tackled a shooter who opened fire in a classroom.

According to witness reports, the students were inside of a science classroom when one of the students asked to be excused from class. That same student then reportedly came back to the classroom with two handguns and opened fire on one of the students. A teacher then tackled the shooter, swatted the gun away from him, and held the shooter down until authorities arrived.

The victim and along with a teacher who was also shot by the student were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It was not said whether the teacher who was injured was the same teacher who tackled the shooter.

Authorities have not released the names of the shooter or the victims, at this point, however, some witnesses have identified the brave teacher as seventh-grade science teacher and football coach Jason Seaman.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

The post Science Teacher Tackles Shooting Suspect at Indiana School appeared first on 850 WFTL.