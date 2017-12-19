Scientists learning more about music’s healing power

Have you ever heard a song and it instantly made you have a good feeling? Music tends to have therapeutic properties and scientists are trying to harness its healing strength.

The National Institute of Health is gathering musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to study the brain and figure out how to use music for recovery.

Those studying this aren’t starting from zero. It has been well documented that stroke survivors who can’t speak can sometimes sing and music therapy can help them retrain the brain to communicate. Also, Parkinson’s Disease victims can sometimes regain walking skills to a beat.

The idea is to dive deeper to truly understand how listening to or playing music can improve a person’s health.

Do you think music is truly therapeutic or healing? What song gives you a sense of warmth, of peace, of well-being?