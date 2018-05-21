Scientists Spot the First Interstellar Immigrant

Has the topic of immigration moved to outer space? Sort of, scientists have discovered the first “interstellar immigrant” to our solar system. The asteroid is the first known rock to have made its way into our neck of the universe from elsewhere.

The asteroid is currently in orbit around Jupiter, but here’s what’s interesting, all of the planets and most of the rest of the objects move around the Sun in the same direction, but this alien rock moves the opposite way. Could this discovery shed light on a range of mysteries about how our solar system, planets and perhaps even life itself were formed?

