SCOTUS: Fane Lozman Wins Again Against Riviera Beach

He did it again…longtime Riviera Beach activist, Fane Lozman, has won another case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court against the city of Riviera Beach.

Fane first sued the city when it sank his house boat and then sued again when he was arrested for trying to exercise his free speech.

In a 8-1 decision announced Monday, the high court sent his case back to an appeals court to review a 2015 jury verdict that found city officials did not retaliate against Lozman when they had him arrested for speaking out during a public comment period during a 2006 council meeting. Only conservative Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.

In a narrow decision written by Justice Anthony Kennedy, the court sent the case back to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to review the validity of Lozman’s arrest to determine whether the former U.S. Marine and self-made millionaire is entitled to a new trial. A U.S. District Court jury in West Palm Beach rejected Lozman’s claims that his arrest was to punish him for exercising his First Amendment rights.

“This is not to say, of course, that Lozman is ultimately entitled to relief or even a new trial,” Kennedy wrote.

Previously, the court ruled that the city erred by seizing his floating home under centuries-old maritime laws…arguing the floating home was a boat.

