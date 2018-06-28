SCOTUS: Florida Wins Water War With Georgia
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 28, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

Florida is victorious in the latest round of the great southeast water war…but the battle is not over.
Georgia has been using so much of the water that used to flow into Apalachicola Bay that its famed oyster industry has been decimated.
The U.S. Supreme Court sided with Florida in the latest legal challenge, sending the case back to a special master who had ruled in favor of Georgia.

“Florida’s claims are that Georgia is using too much water in the metro Atlanta area where the Chattahoochee flows through the city and then down into the Flint River they are over consuming water for cultural operations in Georgia,” said a spokesperson with Chattahoochee River Keepers.

But there’s still no end in sight to a legal battle that’s been going on for decades.

The post SCOTUS: Florida Wins Water War With Georgia appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump Putin Historic Summit Set USCG Restores Offshore Radio Traffic in South Florida The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/28/18 High Tech Glasses Help Blind Boca Teen to See Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison Department of Health Warns of Sea Lice Outbreak on Florida Beaches
Comments