SCOTUS: Police Need Search Warrant to Seize and Track Cell Phones

Supreme Court rules police need search warrants to seize cell phones and also to track cell phone movements.

In a 5-4 ruling today, justices said police need a warrant to obtain location information from cellphone tower sites.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberals in the decision.

“With just the click of a button, the Government can access each carrier’s deep repository of historical location information at practically no expense” — Roberts for majority.

The High Court likened cell phone tracking capability to ankle monitors.

It is a loss for the Justice Department, which had argued that an individual has diminished privacy rights when it comes to information that has been voluntarily shared with someone else.

The opinion, which was limited to cell site location data, continues a recent trend at the court to boost privacy rights in the digital era and clarifies court precedent as it applies to data held by a third party.

