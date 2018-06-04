SCOTUS Rules in Favor of Colorado Baker Who Refused to Bake Wedding Cake for Gay Couple

Happy “Pride Month,” as ironically the US Supreme Court has ruled against a gay couple who sued a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for their wedding citing a religious objection.

JUST IN: #SCOTUS rules narrowly in favor of #Colorado baker who refused to make wedding cake for same-sex couple (@AP) #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/gZz5jBbimz — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) June 4, 2018

In a narrow opinion, the high court said the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated the baker’s rights by displaying hostility about his religious beliefs.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented in the 7-2 ruling.

