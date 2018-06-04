SCOTUS Rules in Favor of Colorado Baker Who Refused to Bake Wedding Cake for Gay Couple
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 4, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Happy “Pride Month,” as ironically the US Supreme Court has ruled against a gay couple who sued a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for their wedding citing a religious objection.

In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Charlie Craig, left, and David Mullins touch foreheads after leaving the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But the court is not deciding the big issue in the case, whether a business can refuse to serve gay and lesbian people. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cake, speaks to supporters after a rally on the campus of a Christian college in Lakewood, Colo. The Dec. 5, Supreme Court argument about the baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple makes some civil rights lawyers think of South Carolina’s Piggie Park barbecue.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

In a narrow opinion, the high court said the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated the baker’s rights by displaying hostility about his religious beliefs.
Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented in the 7-2 ruling.

