SCOTUS: Sports Betting? You Bet

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that prohibits gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states.

By doing so, the ruling giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act established in 1992.

The law barred state-authorized sports gambling with some exceptions.

It made Nevada, especially Las Vegas, the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game.

As a result of the SCOTUS ruling, it is believed that 32 states will likely offer sports betting within five years.

The court’s decision was handed down on a New Jersey case that would legalize gambling on sports at casinos and racetracks in the garden state.

