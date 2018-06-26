SCOTUS Upholds Trump’s Travel Ban
Jun 26, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

The U.S. Supreme Court is upholding President Trump’s travel ban.
The ban involves travel and immigration by people from eight countries, including six Muslim-majority nations.
The policy was challenged by several states. The High Court voted 5-4 in their ruling.

A federal judge on Oct. 17 largely blocked the Trump administration from implementing the latest version of the president’s controversial travel ban. On Oct. 18, a second judge ruled against the ban, saying Trump’s own words show it was aimed at Muslims.

The countries included in the travel ban are: Syria, North Korea (that may change after Singapore Summit) Iran, Chad, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Venezuela.

