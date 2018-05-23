Scratch-And-Sniff Stamps Coming Soon
By Beth
|
May 23, 2018 @ 4:25 PM

The US Postal Service will be issuing its first ever scratch-n-sniff stamps, beginning June 20th.
Designs will feature ten different pairs of ice pops–all with the scents of summer.
Artwork on the stamps will bear the work of watercolor artist Margaret Berg.
Does the whole scratch-n-sniff concept seem outdated? What scents or flavors would you want on your stamps? How about beer-flavored stamps? Bacon-flavored?

Comments