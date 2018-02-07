Second Suspect Arrested In Deadly Lantana Shooting

Angel Tomas Valle who was already in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on previous charges was booked on “in custody” charges for first degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Valle is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Valle was involved in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Jair Major in Lantana on December 19th, a week before Christmas.

In January the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Richard Anderson of Lake Worth. Anderson is also charged with murder in the shooting death of Major.

Investigators say on December 19th Anderson and Valle went to Major’s residence to allegedly purchase illegal drugs. Major’s fiancée, La’Virgil Stewart was shot in the chest and when Major ran after the shooters he was shot and killed in his driveway, the sheriff’s office said.

Valle has been in the Palm Beach County jail since January 9th. Valle has a history of convictions.

