Did you see the trailer for ‘Incredibles 2’

Over the weekend, Disney released the much anticipated trailer for Incredibles 2.

The teaser shows baby Jack Jack walking and showing off his powers. Mr. Incredible is filled with joy when he finds out his baby has powers until he has to duck out of the way of Jack Jack’s laser beam eyes.

It’s been 13 years since the first Incredibles was released. Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson will return to their voice roles from the first movie.

Incredibles 2 will be released on June 15th, 2018.

