Selena Gomez shares video message to bullied student Keaton Jones & other celebs show their support

Selena Gomez has stepped up to show her support for Keaton Jones.

E! News has shared an exclusive video message where Gomez thanks the Tennessee-based kid for taking a stand against bullying. Click here to watch Selena’s video!

Her message says, “Hey Keaton, it’s Selena Gomez. I saw your video and it completely broke my heart but I want to remind you how courageous that was. I thought what you said was real and genuine.”

Many other celebrities including Millie Bobby Brown, Snoop Dogg, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld, Chris Evans, Orlando Bloom and more have also shown Keaton their support.

I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017

#Repost @danawhite ・・・ Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:02am PST

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017