Selena Gomez shares video message to bullied student Keaton Jones & other celebs show their support
By Beth
|
Dec 13, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

Selena Gomez has stepped up to show her support for Keaton Jones.
E! News has shared an exclusive video message where Gomez thanks the Tennessee-based kid for taking a stand against bullying. Click here to watch Selena’s video!
Her message says, “Hey Keaton, it’s Selena Gomez. I saw your video and it completely broke my heart but I want to remind you how courageous that was. I thought what you said was real and genuine.”
Many other celebrities including Millie Bobby Brown, Snoop Dogg, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld, Chris Evans, Orlando Bloom and more have also shown Keaton their support.

 

 

