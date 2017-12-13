Selena Gomez shares video message to bullied student Keaton Jones & other celebs show their support

Selena Gomez has stepped up to show her support for Keaton Jones.
E! News has shared an exclusive video message where Gomez thanks the Tennessee-based kid for taking a stand against bullying. Click here to watch Selena’s video!
Her message says, “Hey Keaton, it’s Selena Gomez. I saw your video and it completely broke my heart but I want to remind you how courageous that was. I thought what you said was real and genuine.”
Many other celebrities including Millie Bobby Brown, Snoop Dogg, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld, Chris Evans, Orlando Bloom and more have also shown Keaton their support.
I saw this and it broke my heart… this little boy is suiffering at the hand of bullies like so many other little boys and girls… but you are not alone Keaton we are here. There is no room in this world for bullying or hate of any kind. And we will overcome it with love… As a parent it is my responsibility to make sure my kids know it is ok to go to an adult when someone is treating them in a way that hurts them or makes them uncomfortable or unhappy in anyway. Also to educate and teach them to treat people with kindness, love and respect no matter how different they may be from you!! #loveistheanswer #lovealwayswins #youarenotalone #bulliessuck #teachlove
I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017
Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017
Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017