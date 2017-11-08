Self-Driving Cars Are Coming & Soon!

Waymo, which started as the Google self-driving car project in 2009, is moving in to the next phase. Waymo’s fully self-driving vehicles, touted as the most advanced self-driving vehicles on the road today , are test-driving on public roads, without anyone in the driver’s seat! That’s right….no one is in the driver’s seat! The car drives all by itself!

Soon, members of the public will get to use these vehicles in their daily lives. WOW! It’s been more than eight years of testing and development and it looks like they are ready to unlock the potential of fully self-driving technology! Do you think self-driving cars will make it easier and safer for everyone to get around?

