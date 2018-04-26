Senate confirm Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State

Thursday, in a 57 to 42 vote the Senate confirmed Mike Pompeo as the United States Secretary of State.

President Trump nominated Pompeo who previously served as the head of Central Intelligence Agency, after the departure of the former U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

It was unclear whether Senate would vote in favor of Trump’s pick for Sec. of State due to questions over CIA chief’s temperament and views on military force.

However, Senate alleviated any doubts Thursday with the 57 to 42 confirmation, Thursday.

