Senate Confirms Gina Haspel to Lead CIA

Thursday, the Senate confirmed Gina Haspel to lead the central CIA.

Trump’s pick for CIA director will be the first woman in history to head the Central Intelligence Agency.

The Senate voted 54-45 to confirm Haspel, with six Democrats voting in support and two Republicans defecting.

The vote came just a day after Haspel was recommended in a 10-5 vote by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Haspel faced controversy surrounding her role in post-9/11-era interrogation and detention practices.

At her confirmation hearing last week, she was questioned about her ethics and her past actions in relation with her time served as the base chief at a black-site prison in Thailand in 2002, where techniques such as waterboarding were used on terror suspects.

Haspel responded by defending her conduct during what she called a “tumultuous time,” but said the CIA under her watch would not resume such techniques.

“After 9/11 I stepped up,” said Haspel.

“I was not on the sidelines, I was on the frontlines in the Cold War, and I was on the frontlines in the fight against Al Qaeda.”

Additionally, she was questioned at great length about the 2005 destruction of more than 92 interrogation tapes which she stood by and said it was to ensure the safety of CIA agents.

Many were unsure of the outcome, but before Thursday’s vote, she was able to pick up the support needed to secure the position.

