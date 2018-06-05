In a rare move, the Senate will cancel most of its August recess this year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Tuesday.

He says that senators need to use that time to move forward with confirming President Trump’s nominees, as well as passing spending bills. The current government funding bill expires on September 30.

A statement from McConnell reads, “Due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the President’s nominees, and the goal of passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year, the August recess has been canceled. Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the President’s nominees.”

However, according to some in the Senate, the move is intended to avoid potential conflict with Trump.

One senator, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, speculates, “The only reason this is being considered, the only reason, is that leadership is fearful that Trump will blast the Senate if they’re not in session and therefore hurt Republican chances.”

Yet, other Republicans senators agree with the decision. According to Georgia Senator David Perdue, “We have 278 nominees backed up now waiting for confirmation and we’ve got to get the government

funded.”

Some Democrats are not pleased with the decision to continue operating in August, arguing that it will provide incumbents with less time to campaign in the mid-term elections.

A senior Senate Democratic aide says, “The fact that the Republicans have resorted to keeping Democrats off the campaign trail in August shows you just how nervous they are about November.”

Senators will be able to spend the first week of August as they wish, before returning to Washington.

The post Senate set to cancel most of regular August recess appeared first on 850 WFTL.