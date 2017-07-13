Senator Rock, Kid Rock That Is!

Yesterday, Kid Rock took to social media to declare his intention to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… kidrockforsenate.com,” he wrote. “The answer is an absolute YES. Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future.”

Currently, Rock’s site only features the tagline “Are you scared?” some campaign merchandise, an email signup and some political slogans which are plays on his lyrics. Like “Get in the Senate and try to help someone.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie has been rumored to be a candidate for political office in his home state of Michigan. Is he for real? If he was running in Florida, would you vote for him?

Would you vote for Kid Rock for senator? Not a chance!

Absolutely! View Results