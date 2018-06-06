Senator Rubio Blasts Facebook For Sharing Data with Chinese Companies

Senator Marco Rubio is blasting Facebook after the social media company admitted to having data-sharing deals with at least four Chinese electronics companies.

One of them is Huawei, a giant telecommunications equipment company that FBI Director Chris Wray has said is “essentially under the control of the Chinese government.”

On Twitter this morning, Rubio asked why Facebook didn’t reveal the data-sharing deal months ago.

Why didn’t @facebook just reveal this data sharing deal with #Huawei months ago? And don’t compare this to deals with other telecomms. S.Korea govt doesnt control or use @Samsung the way China controls & uses Huawei https://t.co/EEyIQfs6b7 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 6, 2018

And the Florida Republican said this can’t be compared to deals with other telecomms, pointing out that South Korea “doesn’t control or use Samsung the way China controls and uses Huawei.”

Facebook admits it shares some user data with four Chinese electronics companies. “The New York Times” reports that Facebook has had data-sharing contracts since at least 2010.

Your daily @DealBook Briefing: • Did national security take a back seat in Facebook’s data sharing? • ZTE may soon be rescued. What the U.S. gets in return? Unclear. • The messy Comcast-Disney battle hits Britain.https://t.co/omsgg8s93v — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 6, 2018

The agreements allow the companies to get information about users’ work, education, and relationship history. Facebook has similar agreements with Amazon, Apple, BlackBerry and Samsung.

Facebook confirms data sharing partnerships with at least four Chinese companies including the world’s third largest smartphone maker Huawei https://t.co/NNegUNCtLZ via @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/pOhsSG2Q03 — Reuters TV (@ReutersTV) June 6, 2018

