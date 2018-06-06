Senator Rubio Blasts Facebook For Sharing Data with Chinese Companies
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Senator Marco Rubio is blasting Facebook after the social media company admitted to having data-sharing deals with at least four Chinese electronics companies.

One of them is Huawei, a giant telecommunications equipment company that FBI Director Chris Wray has said is “essentially under the control of the Chinese government.”

On Twitter this morning, Rubio asked why Facebook didn’t reveal the data-sharing deal months ago.

And the Florida Republican said this can’t be compared to deals with other telecomms, pointing out that South Korea “doesn’t control or use Samsung the way China controls and uses Huawei.”
Facebook admits it shares some user data with four Chinese electronics companies. “The New York Times” reports that Facebook has had data-sharing contracts since at least 2010.

The agreements allow the companies to get information about users’ work, education, and relationship history. Facebook has similar agreements with Amazon, Apple, BlackBerry and Samsung.

The post Senator Rubio Blasts Facebook For Sharing Data with Chinese Companies appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Boca Attorneys Donate Metal Detector to Broward Alma mater Launching “Alumni Challenge” Bill Clinton Addresses “Combative” Comments about Monica Lewinsky Crews Save Kitten Lodged Between Wall and A/C Unit TMZ: Spade Upset, Husband Was Seeking Divorce Toxic Blue-Green Algae Plaguing Waters on Treasure Coast President Trump vs NFL, “Kneeling Protest Not Free Speech”
Comments