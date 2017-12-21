Seniors get down to ‘Uptown Funk’

Residents of a Sarnia, Ontario retirement community dusted off their shoes to re-create a video for the Mark Ronson/Bruno Mars hit Uptown Funk.

50 residents showed up for the casting call back in August. After they saw the real video, only 15 people participated in the remake.

Dress rehearsals were done three times a week until the video shoot in October.

The vice president of the retirement community loves the song and when he saw the finished product at the company Christmas party, he was “speechless.” The residents hope the video goes viral enough for Bruno Mars to see it.