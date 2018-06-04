Serena Williams Pulls Out of French Open with Injury

Serena Williams has been playing great tennis at Roland Garros post-baby, but today announced she has to withdrawn from the tournament due to an injury to her right pectoral muscle.

Serena Williams announces her withdrawal from #RG18 due to a right pectoral injury. Wishing the three-time champion a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/bo3e1jkgcv — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2018

The three-time French Open champion was set to meet Maria Sharapova in the round of 16 today.

The 36-year-old 23-times Grand Slam champion, making a comeback after maternity leave, told a news conference she had a pectoral muscle injury.

“Unfortunately I’m having some issues with my pec muscle.

Right now I can’t actually serve it’s kind of hard to play,” she said.

