Serena Williams Pulls Out of French Open with Injury
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 4, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Serena Williams has been playing great tennis at Roland Garros post-baby, but today announced she has to withdrawn from the tournament due to an injury to her right pectoral muscle.

The three-time French Open champion was set to meet Maria Sharapova in the round of 16 today.
The 36-year-old 23-times Grand Slam champion, making a comeback after maternity leave, told a news conference she had a pectoral muscle injury.
“Unfortunately I’m having some issues with my pec muscle.
Right now I can’t actually serve it’s kind of hard to play,” she said.

The post Serena Williams Pulls Out of French Open with Injury appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Broward School Superintendent Sends School Safety Letter to Parents Jimmy Fallon Speaks at MSD Graduation, Runcie Sends School Safety Letter to Parents SCOTUS Rules in Favor of Colorado Baker Who Refused to Bake Wedding Cake for Gay Couple MSD High Students Announce 20-State Gun Reform Bus Tour Bill Clinton Has Not Apologized Personally to Monica Lewinsky #MeToo Gas Leak Capped After Evacuation of Businesses in Royal Palm Beach
Comments