Serena Williams Will Be “Seeded” 25th at Wimbledon Despite Maternity Leave
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

36-year-old Serena Williams is getting a ‘seeding’ at Wimbledon … despite taking a break from tennis to give birth to her daughter.
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams is the 25th seed for this year’s tournament, despite being outside the top 32 in the rankings.

The 36-year-old American is continuing her return to action after giving birth to her first child in September.
The the move by the USTA comes as major tennis championships are rethinking how they rank players who go on maternity leave.

Serena Williams, left, takes a selfie with husband Alexis Ohanian, top right, and their baby, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., before a match in the first round of Fed Cup tennis competition in Asheville, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Serena, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, was not seeded when she came back from maternity leave in the Miami Open and had a difficult pathway in the draw.
Her last tournament before giving birth to her daughter was the Australian Open which she won and she was then ranked #1 in the world. She dropped below 400th in the world after the baby.

The French Open did not make an exception and remember she was not seeded. The US Open has already said that they will absolutely take this into account. But Wimbledon is making an exception for her.

Wimbledon begins on July 2nd and runs through the 15th.

