‘Sesame Street’ characters are teaching kids how to deal with trauma

In a new initiative launched this past Friday by the creators of “Sesame Street,” Muppets are teaching kids how to cope with trauma and stress. Rosita shows how punching a pillow can help relieve pent-up frustration, and the Count describes how counting helps calm his nerves. Big Bird is seen in one video learning to use his imagination to find his “safe place,” and Elmo shares how he builds blanket forts to seek solace when he’s scared. The beloved show’s skills are taught in English and Spanish and are aimed at equipping children, caregivers and social workers with tools to help kids overcome traumatic experiences.