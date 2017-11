He is making a lot of waves in late night, and now Seth Meyers will get his shot to host the 2018 Golden Globes. The former SNL cast member and current host of “Late Night” on NBC will host the event on January 7th, 2018. Nominations for the year’s first big movie awards will be announced on December 11th. Meyers hosted the 2010 ESPY’s and the 2014 Emmys.

Can Meyers stand up to the task of hosting such a big event?