Seth Myers and wife welcome a son in the lobby of their apartment building

Late Night host Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe had an eventful weekend. Their second child was born in the lobby of their apartment building.

Meyers told the story on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night. The whole thing happened on Sunday, April 8th. After a normal brunch and a walk in the park, Seth’s mother-in-law came downstairs and said, “We have to go to the hospital now.”

Meyers said it seemed like his wife was having one long contraction as they got into the elevator and he called an Uber. By the time they reached the lobby of their building, Alexi realized she wasn’t going to make it to the hospital.

Alexi went to the floor and Seth, his mother-in-law and their doula formed a semi-circle around her. As they tried to undress Alexi, the baby’s head was visible. Meyers called 911. The NYPD and NYFD arrived to help with the rest of the delivery. The baby boy is named Axel Strahl Meyers.

