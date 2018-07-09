Seven Boys Pulled from Flooded Thai Cave

A Thai Navy official is now confirming that seven boys have been rescued from the cave, according to the Reuters news agency.

Three boys were pulled from the cave Monday morning.

Divers rescued four boys yesterday, more than two weeks after 12 members of a soccer team and their coach got trapped in a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand.

JUST IN: Fifth boy rescued from Thai cave as efforts to recover his coach and seven teammates continue. https://t.co/CEfPNmVaoQ pic.twitter.com/UZqId65jQF — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2018

The rescued boys have been rushed to hospitals where they’re being treated for dehydration, malnutrition, and other effects of being trapped underground for 16 days.

Rescue teams are working to bring out more of the 11 to 16-year-old boys and their 25-year-old coach.

The rescue efforts had to be halted for awhile so crews could refill their oxygen supply.

