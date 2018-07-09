Seven Boys Pulled from Flooded Thai Cave
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

A Thai Navy official is now confirming that seven boys have been rescued from the cave, according to the Reuters news agency.
Three boys were pulled from the cave Monday morning.
Divers rescued four boys yesterday, more than two weeks after 12 members of a soccer team and their coach got trapped in a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand.

The rescued boys have been rushed to hospitals where they’re being treated for dehydration, malnutrition, and other effects of being trapped underground for 16 days.
Rescue teams are working to bring out more of the 11 to 16-year-old boys and their 25-year-old coach.
The rescue efforts had to be halted for awhile so crews could refill their oxygen supply.

