Seven Foot Alligator Scales Backyard Fence
By 850 WFTL
|
May 31, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Wildlife experts say get used to seeing more alligators roaming around.

June is alligator mating season.

Males may fertilize several females in one mating season, according to the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology.

Females are known to have only one mate each season.

In July, the female alligator creates a nest from mud, plants and sticks in which she lays her eggs.

Both males and females reach sexual maturity after about ten years when they are about 6 feet long.

The post Seven Foot Alligator Scales Backyard Fence appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

SunPass To Shut Down for Maintenance in June Roach Lays Egg in Florida Man’s Ear Poor Sales Force Sears to Close 72 More Stores Atlantic Hurricane Season Officially Starts June 1st, Are You Ready? SunPass To Shutdown for Maintenance in June Trump Finally Meets with “Kim”
Comments