Seven Foot Alligator Scales Backyard Fence

Wildlife experts say get used to seeing more alligators roaming around.

June is alligator mating season.

Males may fertilize several females in one mating season, according to the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology.

Females are known to have only one mate each season.

In July, the female alligator creates a nest from mud, plants and sticks in which she lays her eggs.

Both males and females reach sexual maturity after about ten years when they are about 6 feet long.

