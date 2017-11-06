Shalane Flanagan is first American to win women’s NYC marathon since 1977

Shalane Flanagan of the United States poses for pictures after crossing the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Shalane Flanagan ended a four-decade drought for American women in the New York City Marathon on Sunday, dethroning one of the giants of the sport in the process.

Flanagan’s unofficial time was 2 hours 26 minutes 53 seconds, fast enough to beat the three-time defending champion Mary Keitany of Kenya and become the first American woman to win since Miki Gorman in 1977.

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya, a two-time world champion in the half-marathon, won the men’s race. His time was 2:10:53. Wilson Kipsang of Kenya finished second in 2:10:56, and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia was third in 2:11:32.