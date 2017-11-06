Shalane Flanagan is first American to win women’s NYC marathon since 1977

Shalane Flanagan ended a four-decade drought for American women in the New York City Marathon on Sunday, dethroning one of the giants of the sport in the process.
Flanagan’s unofficial time was 2 hours 26 minutes 53 seconds, fast enough to beat the three-time defending champion Mary Keitany of Kenya and become the first American woman to win since Miki Gorman in 1977.
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya, a two-time world champion in the half-marathon, won the men’s race. His time was 2:10:53. Wilson Kipsang of Kenya finished second in 2:10:56, and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia was third in 2:11:32.