It was the video that made most of us upset… a shark being dragged at high speed, while several men on a boat laughed at the unfortunate creature. The video even caught the attention of the Governor! Many upset wildlife lovers became amateur sleuths and discovered the identity of the men and demanded charges, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took its time building its case. Now the FWC, along with Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, announced charges for 3-men connected to the video. Michael Wenzel of Palmetto and Robert Lee Benac of Bradenton, Florida were both charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty, and one misdemeanor count of Illegal Method of Take for sharks. Spencer Heintz of Palmetto, Florida was charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.