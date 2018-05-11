A man is in custody, accused of making a bomb threat while naked at Daytona Beach International Airport early Friday morning.

The Volusia County Sheriff, Michael Chitwood, says 26 year old John Greenwood was found running around naked in the terminal and jumped on the baggage carousel trying to get out on the tarmac.

Deputies had to Taser him to get him into custody.

1 in custody at Daytona Beach International Airport, and Bomb Unit clearing terminal after male subject made reference to a bomb. Updates to come. — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 11, 2018

According to the sheriff, as they were arresting Greenwood, he shouted “We have to get out of here, I’ve planted a bomb in the bathroom. ”

Naked man tasered at Daytona Beach International Airport, officials say https://t.co/Okr9reVDHR pic.twitter.com/p5ox8YXQdH — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) May 11, 2018

Listen to Sheriff Chitwood at this morning’s press conference.



http://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/bomb-in-bathroom.mp3

After finding a backpack with Greenwood’s clothes inside in the bathroom wall, the bomb squad cleared the terminal.

The sheriff says Greenwood is a frequent flyer and has been Baker Acted twice and admitted to taking a slew of drugs including mollies last night

Greenwood is facing a ton of federal charges.

The post Sheriff: Naked Man Makes Bomb Threat in Daytona Beach International Airport appeared first on 850 WFTL.