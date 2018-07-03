Sheryl Crow Saying Her Next Album Will Be Her Last!

Sheryl Crow announced that her next album will be her last and she plans on going out with a bang as she enlists the help of “people [she’s] loved and worked with and have been heroes of [hers] forever.”

Crow’s album, which is due out in 2019 will feature, Don Henley, the late Johnny Cash, Stevie Nicks, Joe Walsh and Keith Richards. Crow says that after the album she will focus on releasing singles, “Albums as an art form are a little bit of a dying art form; people are more interested in singles.” says Crow.

Crow recently released, “I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You,” with St. Vincent (Annie Clark), is the first single from the upcoming album.