“Shocking” New Workout Promises to Cut Your Gym Time in Half

How would you like to cut your time at the gym in half? There’s a new workout in New York called “Shock Therapy”, its a 30-minute workout done twice a week. Participants put on a power suit with power packs that sends pulses of electricity through the body to activate over 300 muscle groups simultaneously.

While wearing the suit you do both heart elevating exercises, as well as strength training while the intensity of the electric pulses is increased.

Your muscles are worked over time and participants reported that they felt sore after taking the class but you spend less time in the gym. It’s recommended that take the class twice a week and each session is $50.

Would you consider being shocked while you workout in order to cut gym time?