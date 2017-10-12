Shonda Rhimes, Original ‘SNL’ cast joining TV Academy Hall of Fame

The Television Academy announced the latest inductees into their Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Producer and showrunner Shonda Rhimes will enter the Hall on the strength of her Shondaland shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder.

The entire original cast of Saturday Night Live will make it in as well. They include Dan Akroyd, Jane Curtin, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and the late Gilda Radner and John Belushi.

Also entering the Television Academy Hall of Fame, the late Joan Rivers.

Who would be in your television hall of fame and why?